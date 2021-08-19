Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APYRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

