Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.97.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

INFY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

