Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.97.
Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
INFY opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Infosys by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after purchasing an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
