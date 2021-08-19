Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Barclays raised First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.35.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.