Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,373 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.3% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $237,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $290.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $294.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

