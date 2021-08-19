Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 334 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 334 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,708.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

