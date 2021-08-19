Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $54.39 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

