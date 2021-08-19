Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $759,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

