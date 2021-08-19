Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $163.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $165.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

