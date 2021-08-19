Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Lincoln National has increased its dividend payment by 37.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Lincoln National stock opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

