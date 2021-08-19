Class Limited (ASX:CL1) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Class alerts:

About Class

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.