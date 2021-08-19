Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AYLA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

AYLA opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $169.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYLA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.