Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

PMM stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $8.92.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

