Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AQN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

AQN opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,611,000 after buying an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,885,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,701,000 after purchasing an additional 963,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

