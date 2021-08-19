Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,542,000 after acquiring an additional 504,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,427,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,179,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,168,000 after acquiring an additional 288,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $287.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $210.02 and a 52-week high of $339.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

