Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 417 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of American Woodmark worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American Woodmark by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 367,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $78.48 on Thursday. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $72.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

