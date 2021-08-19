Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,354,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $556.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $221.55 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

