Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $688.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $682.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.85, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $665.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

