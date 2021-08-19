Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.