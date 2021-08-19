Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

