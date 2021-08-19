Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

