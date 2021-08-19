102,751 Shares in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $50,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

