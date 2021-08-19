Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 304 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 24.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

KSU opened at $291.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.07 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.41. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

