Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STWD opened at $25.39 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

