Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Shares Down 4%

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $5.00. 8,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the provision of data security services. Its product lines include ClassiDocs, is enterprise software that runs on-premises or in the cloud; DataExpress NonStop (DXNS), secures Managed File Transfer solutions exclusively for the HPE NonStop platform; DataExpress Open Platform (DXOP), secures Managed File Transfer solutions for open platforms such as Microsoft Windows, UNIX, Linux and OSX DXOP supports all of the power, reliability and functionality of DXNS capabilities for the Open Platform capabilities; ARALOC, is a cloud-based platform for the management, protection and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices using custom branded and configured applications for iPad, iPhone, Android, PC and Mac; ArcMail, provides simple, secure and cost-effective email and enterprise archiving and management solutions; FileFacets, provides data classification and governance technology, which supports CCPA, LGPD, and GDPR compliance in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data within corporate networks, servers, content management systems, email, desktops and laptops; WordPress GDPR Framework, is a data protocol to identify and classify regulated data in the European Union that falls under the GDPR; Resilient Access, is an Access Control Manager, which enables fine-grained access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms like Salesforce, Box.Net, Google G Suite, Microsoft OneDrive and others.

