SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) fell 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.75. 144,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 264,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The firm has a market cap of $333.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the commercialization, development, refinement, and marketing of SolarWindow technology. It provides the ability to harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources and generate electricity from a transparent and coating of organic photovoltaic solar cells applied to glass and plastics.

