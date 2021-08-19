Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKGSY)

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

