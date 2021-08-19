BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,126 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

