BHP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,126 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 896% compared to the average daily volume of 113 put options.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 350,697 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 130,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,603 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,997,000 after buying an additional 62,208 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BBL opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.