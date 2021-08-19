Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,388.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and last traded at GBX 1,316 ($17.19), with a volume of 229942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,322 ($17.27).

GFTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,226.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

