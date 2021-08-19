Silicon Laboratories Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,093% compared to the typical volume of 80 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.11 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 155.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.