Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSTX. B. Riley started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

FSTX opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.78. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $337,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

