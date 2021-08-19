Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cogent Biosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

COGT stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.04. Cogent Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,677,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

