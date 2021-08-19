Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,589 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,178% compared to the typical volume of 672 call options.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

HSY stock opened at $179.51 on Thursday. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

