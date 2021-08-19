Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Cut by Analyst

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.10 price target on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

ELOX opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.63. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,820 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,401 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 83,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

