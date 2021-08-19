Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Stock Price Up 24.2%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH)’s share price rose 24.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 6,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

