Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Honest in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Honest’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HNST. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Honest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The Honest stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.67. The Honest has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

