B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LiqTech International in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.80. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 77.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

