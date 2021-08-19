Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KNTE opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market cap of $784.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.06).

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.