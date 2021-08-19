Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5,432.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 263,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,906,000 after buying an additional 17,639 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $228.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

