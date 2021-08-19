Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 53.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $6,407,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,242 shares of company stock worth $50,170,321. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.17. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

