RFG Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,264,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.68.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $341.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

