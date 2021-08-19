Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,850 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.20 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $86.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

