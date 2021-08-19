Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Lifted by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $86.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.