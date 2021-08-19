Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 191.8% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.65. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

