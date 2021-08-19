RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $77,730,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 91.1% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 502,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,733,000 after purchasing an additional 239,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

ALL opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

