Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 108,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

