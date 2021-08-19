RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 7,216 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

BATS:EZU opened at $50.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

