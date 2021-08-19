Relx (REL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) recently:

7/30/2021 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/5/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 –

7/5/2021 –

7/2/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of REL opened at GBX 2,147 ($28.05) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,031.47. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,187 ($28.57). The company has a market capitalization of £41.52 billion and a PE ratio of 31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Relx Plc alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.