Zacks: Analysts Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Hormel Foods reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

HRL opened at $46.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.24. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,189,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,066,000 after purchasing an additional 278,700 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 287.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,540,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,785,000 after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

