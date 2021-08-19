COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.24

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. COTI has a total market cap of $204.44 million and $49.66 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. One COTI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00053585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00150746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.27 or 1.00038290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.11 or 0.00903441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.74 or 0.06728199 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

