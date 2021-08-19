Orbitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $815,255.06 and $10.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,252.84 or 0.99922166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.00961583 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.00451355 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00347227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006540 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00074735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004475 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

